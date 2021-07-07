Indians open to work from anywhere, want to travel in non-peak season: Survey

A survey by homestays company Airbnb in April-May found that 43% of 1,023 respondents in India expect or plan to travel during the next five months and 66% would consider trips possible within driving distance. Over one-third of respondents (36%) would like to travel and explore new places with family and friends and about eight in 10 (78%) said they would like to be closer to their family to receive or provide support.

The survey conducted in association with YouGov, a research company, found about two-thirds (62%) of the respondents said they would opt for non-peak times of the year to travel. A third of respondents (33%) would like to spend time travelling and working anywhere in different locations in a post-pandemic world.

Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager, Airbnb (India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), said, they expect a travel rebound, unlike anything they have seen before. “We have made it easy for anyone who wants to host and take advantage of the coming travel surge. Half of the new listings globally that were both activated and booked in early 2021 got a reservation request within four days, and for the year ending April 30, the average annual earnings per homes host who has welcomed at least one guest on Airbnb was about US$9,600.”

Bajaj added in India and around the world, Airbnb launched over 100 upgrades that include new ways for customers to discover unique nearby destinations and easier ways to sign up to be a host on Airbnb.

Indians were eager to travel around the New Year. Despite the pandemic, Sterling Holiday Resorts reported a revenue of ₹97 crore from January to March, an increase of 58% as compared to ₹61 crores during the same period in 2020. Ramesh Ramanathan, the company’s chairman and managing director, said Sterling offers exclusive holiday insurance that covers guests for up to Rs. 3,00,000 per person in case of cancellations, medical emergencies, etc. “Sterling has revised its hygiene protocols including vaccination of all staff at the resorts, to provide an enhanced level of protection to its guests.”