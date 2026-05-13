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India-Russia ties ‘more valuable’ amid volatile global environment: EAM Jaishankar

Political cooperation between India and Russia has become “more valuable” in a volatile global environment, EAM Jaishankar said

Updated on: May 14, 2026 12:01 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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New Delhi: Political cooperation between India and Russia has become “more valuable” in a volatile global environment, and the two sides can benefit from greater derisking and diversification, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.(@DrSJaishankar X)

The two leaders met in New Delhi shortly after Lavrov arrived in the capital to attend a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting to be held during May 14–15. Their discussions focused on different aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership and implementing the decisions made at last year’s India-Russia summit, when the two sides agreed to step up economic cooperation and boost two-way trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Jaishankar said in a social media post that his “productive exchange of views” with Lavrov touched on several aspects of the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, technology, and facilitating the mobility of skills and talent.

Earlier, Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting that there has been steady and sustained growth in the bilateral partnership in the past few years. “Its economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment,” he said in the televised remarks.

Jaishankar also met Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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