India’s 1st long-range 1 ton guided bomb test-fired, hits target 100 km away

Designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), the LR Bomb can carry a warhead of 1000 kilograms.
The LR Bomb was flight tested from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet.(AP / Representational)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 09:08 PM IST
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An Indian Air Force (IAF) team and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight-tested the country’s first indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet over Balasore, Odisha.

The LR Bomb, with a range of 100 kilometres, was fired from the IAF fighter aircraft flying at an altitude of 10 kilometres. Designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), the LR Bomb can carry a warhead of 1000 kilograms.

Using laser guidance, the bomb hit a target range inside the sea around 11.00am, meeting all mission objectives successfully.

From the Kargil war to Operation Bandar in Balakot in 2019, India in the past has been using Israeli laser-guided bombs. The successful test of the LR Bomb makes India capable of staying well within its territory and hitting enemy targets at 100 kilometres with high accuracy.

The successful flight test of the LR Bomb comes a day after India tested DRDO Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Pokhran range. It is capable of hitting ground targets up to a range of 100 kilometres. Designed to disable airfield runways, SAAW can carry a warhead of 125 kg. DRDO had last tested the anti-airfield weapon in January.

The successful tests can prove to be a force multiplier and major boost to the Indian Armed Forces, especially at a time China has been posturing aggressively in the region.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with successful flight tests.

Last Friday, the DRDO successfully flight-tested Abhyas High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The defence ministry said that the indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle will meet the requirements of HEAT for the armed forces.

