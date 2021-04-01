Home / India News / India's annual power usage falls for first time in 35 years due to lockdowns
india news

India's annual power usage falls for first time in 35 years due to lockdowns

Demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, the data showed, making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.
Reuters | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Power generation in March grew much faster than the average increase in the last six months. (File photo)

India's annual electricity usage fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year to March, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, mainly due to strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country.

Power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.

Demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, the data showed, making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.

Power generation in March grew much faster than the average increase in the last six months, mainly because India had imposed an intense nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020, resulting in a dramatic fall in power usage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Highest single day Covid spike in Chhattisgarh, night curfew in 22 districts

Kumbh 2021: NMCG develops infrastructure to stop sewage water flowing into Ganga

Protests over Modi visit an excuse. Hefazat’s real aim to radicalise Bangladesh

Chhattisgarh to distribute booklets on Constitution among students

Electricity demand has been steadily increasing this year due to a pickup in industrial activity and amid higher temperatures being recorded in March in North India, which could have led to higher use of air conditioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electricity use electricity generation
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP