India's Covid-19 active caseload drops to 2,46,687, lowest in 203 days

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to remain low trend in India, with the country reporting 18,833 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. This is, however, slightly above Tuesday's numbers (2.65 per cent), but the overall count has stayed below 20,000.

And in another big achievement, India's caseload dropped to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days, the health ministry data showed. It showed that 24,770 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The active infections account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry's data, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent, which is less than three per cent for the last 103 days whereas the daily positivity rate has remained under 3 per cent for the last 37 days and is currently at 1.34 per cent.

Active cases of Covid-19 in Kerala continue to remain over 1 lakh (1,25,030 to be exact). Maharashtra has 36,744 active infections while there are 16,749 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

More than 920 million (92.17 crore) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which began on January 16 this year, the ministry data further showed.

On October 4, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that 70 per cent of the population has been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.