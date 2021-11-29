India's Covid-19 tally drops slightly with 8,309 new cases; recoveries at 98.34%

India on Monday reported 8,309 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 236 related deaths, taking the country's cumulative total number of infections to 34,580,832 while the death toll climbed to 4,68,790, according to the Union health ministry bulletin this morning.

The new cases were marginally lower than yesterday's numbers while the recovery rate maintained at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Recoveries increased by 9,905 in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

At the same time, the active caseload stood at 1,03,859, which is the lowest in 544 days. According to the bulletin, active cases now account for 0.30 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 122.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant outbreak has led to widespread concern with countries imposing shutdowns to prevent another surge of infections.

On Sunday, the Union health ministry revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India and made it mandatory for passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.

The guidelines also made it compulsory to upload a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before the journey on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new rules will be effective from December 1.

