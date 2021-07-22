India’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage at 417 million doses so far

India had administered at least 417 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, July 21. Political parties were locked in a war of words over how many people died due to shortage of oxygen supplies while battling Covid during the second wave.

The BJP pointed out that the submissions by some of the states showed no deaths occurring due to shortage of oxygen. Maharashtra and Delhi were among the states that countered the claim, While AAP, that heads the government in Delhi, claimed that the Centre lied in Parliament, Shiv Sena, which is a part of MVA government in Maharashtra, said those who lost their loves ones to oxygen shortage should take the Union government to court.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 417,656,752 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 2,083,892 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,004,581 were given the first dose while 95,964 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 130,446,413 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 5,317,567 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.