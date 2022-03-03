Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India's Covid death numbers 'suspect', says P Chidambaram
india news

India's Covid death numbers 'suspect', says P Chidambaram

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, according to Health Ministry data on Thursday.
Former union minister P Chidambaram. (File photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:56 PM IST
PTI |

Citing the academic journal Science, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the official number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country is suspect.

The reputed journal estimates that the Covid toll in India between "1-6-2020 and 1-7-2021 was 3,200,000 - eight times the official death toll of 400,000", Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"Of these deaths, 2,700,000 occurred in the months of April, May and June 2021," he added.

The former Union minister said India has 638,365 villages.

"The Government's figures suggest that the average number of deaths per  village was less than one! Unbelievable! 

"Add the number of  deaths in towns and cities. The official number is suspect," the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been alleging much higher deaths in the country due to Covid and demanding that there be a fresh survey of deaths.

