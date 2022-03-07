India's Covid tally dips for 5th straight day with 4,362 fresh infections, logs 66 deaths

India's Covid-19 cases dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 4,362 people were found to have contracted the virus, according to the health bulletin by the health ministry. The active caseload further dropped to reach below the 55,000-mark. With this, the cumulative Covid-19 case count of the country has touched 4,29,67,315, the bulletin data revealed.

The active case count currently stands at 54,118, constituting 0.13 per cent of the total tally - which is an improvement from Sunday when the figures had just gone below the 60,000-mark. The recovery rate also improved to 98.68 per cent in the last 24 hours from 98.66 per cent on the preceding day.

The overall death toll of India due to Covid-19 has reached 515,102 after as many as 66 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Fresh recoveries, however, witnessed a slight dip to 9,620 on Monday as opposed to 9,754 the day before. The total number of patients who have recuperated from the virus has reached 4,23,98,095, the health bulletin data showed.

The daily positivity rate has further improved to 0.71 per cent from Sunday's 0.60 per cent. However, the weekly positivity rate saw a tumble to 0.73 per cent in the last 24 hours from 0.77 per cent the day before.

As many as 6,12,926 tests - including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen, were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, India has conducted more than 77.34 crore tests so far since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage has surpassed 178.90 crore till 7am today, with 4,80,144 shots administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

