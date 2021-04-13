India’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 108 million mark

India had administered 108.2 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Monday evening even as the country’s drug regulator approved emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. This would be the third vaccine, after Covishield and Covaxin, to be accessible to Indians amid reports of states running out of stock at a time when cases are surging at an unprecedented pace.

In all, 108,292,423 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,032,665 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,556,375 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 10,068,531 frontline workers have had their first dose while 4,891,565 have got their second dose too. In the 45-59-year age group, 34,101,749 people have got their first dose and another 755,197 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 41,645,168 people have been administered their first dose while 2,241,173 have had their second dose as well.

In all, 3,763,858 vaccine doses were given on Monday, till 8pm as per the provisional report. Of this, 3,260,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 503,145 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Tuesday saw India register as many as 161,736 new cases in 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases reached 13,689,453, according to the Union health ministry’s data. The number of fatalities due to the virus also increased, with 879 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, forcing many states to impose curbs. While Madhya Pradesh imposed a week-long lockdown in its capital city of Bhopal, Haryana clamped a night curfew with immediate effect. Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, readied its plan for a lockdown-- it is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday -- even as it decided to postpone state board exams for classes 10 and 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with governors and lieutenant governors on tackling the pandemic tomorrow.