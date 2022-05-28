India's daily cases over 2,000-mark for 5th time this week: Today's 8 Covid updates

The number of daily coronavirus infections in India stayed above the 2,000-mark for the fifth time this week as India reported 2,685 cases in the last 24 hours. So far, India has logged over 13,800 cases of the virus this week. The highest single-day spike this week was reported yesterday when cases crossed 2,700 and the lowest was reported on Tuesday - 1,675 cases.

Today's 8 updates on India’s Covid situation:

1. Across India, the number of active cases went up by nearly 500 and the figure now stands at 16,308. Active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases, according to government data.

2. Per data shared by the health ministry, 33 Covid-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,507.

3. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 0.54 per cent, according to the health ministry.

4. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new coronavirus infections - the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 - but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said. State capital Mumbai alone recorded 351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases in the state has now crossed the 2,500-mark.

5. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi logged 445 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The city’s positivity rate rose to 2.04 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease according to data shared by the city health department here.

6. A coronavirus patient died and 113 new cases of the infection were reported in Rajasthan on Friday. The southern state of Tamil Nadu witnessed 55 cases in the last 24 hours. 53 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

7. Per data shared by news agency PTI, Chhattisgarh witnessed just one new case of Covid-19 yesterday. Seven cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. Sikkim became a Covid-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering, the health department said.

8. Over 193.13 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. More than 14.3 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. Over 63,000 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years on Friday.