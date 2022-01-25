India's daily Covid cases down by over 50,000, positivity rate dips to 15.52%

India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to see a downward trend on Tuesday after 255,874 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This is a decrease of more than 50,000 than Monday's tally when 306,064 cases were recorded. The total cases in the country are nearing 39.8 million.

The daily tally on Tuesday has been the lowest since January 19, when 282,970 cases were reported.

The fresh deaths, however, spiked at 614, which took the total toll to 490,462. As many as 267,753 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries stands at 37,071,898.

The active cases have come down to 2,236,842 and constitute 5.69% of the caseload.

On Monday, 439 deaths and 243,495 recoveries.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate has also declined to 15.52% but the weekly positivity is slightly up at 17.17%, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The overall recovery rate is at 93.15%, the ministry added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,649,108 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the total figure has climbed to 718,802,433

The country's vaccine coverage is nearing 1.63 billion with more than 6.2 million doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. More than 42.7 million children between the ages of 15-18 have been jabbed with the first dose and the precautionary dose has been given to 8,802,178 beneficiaries so far.

