India recorded 11,427 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, on a day when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,757,610, according to Union health ministry update.

The number of active cases of the disease went down to 1,68,235, the health ministry update at 8 am showed. The recoveries stood at 10,434,983.

India also recorded 118 fresh fatalities due to the disease in the said period which took the death toll to 1,54,392. On Sunday, India had recorded 127 fatalities linked to Covid-19.

The health ministry had said on Saturday that the country's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent (96.98 per cent), adding that it is one of the highest globally.

Addressing the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) Wales at their annual conference via video link on Saturday night, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that India was able to fight the Covid-19 pandemic much better than other countries because of its "whole of government" and "whole of society" approach.

"India was the first country to respond within an hour when WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Planning started on January 8 and guidelines were drafted by 17th. Massive surveillance started on the same day with meticulous contact tracing unparalleled in the world," Vardhan said.

India has also been witnessing a nationwide vaccination programme to combat the Covid-19 infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed it the world's biggest vaccination programme.

"Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India," the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Addressing the nation on his monthly address Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had said that India is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens.

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," the Prime Minister said.

"In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs Covid-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but they are also a symbol of self-pride," he added.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the 15th day of the vaccination program, according to health ministry.