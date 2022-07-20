India's daily Covid cases jump by over 32% with 20,557 fresh infections

India on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with 20,557 detected in the previous 24 hours. On Tuesday morning, 15,528 cases were reported in 24 hours. The active caseload in the country is now over 1.45 lakh, or 0.33 per cent of cumulative cases, which stands nearly 4.4 crore.

On Wednesday the country also reported 40 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths formally recognised as Covid-related in India is 5.26 lakh.

Nearly 19,000 people were declared to have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours; the overall national recovery rate is 98.47 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate is 4.64 per cent.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200 crore.

In the 12-14 age group, 3.81 crore people have gotten first doses and 2.64 crore the second. Over 6.08 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.02 crore their second. Over 4.64 crore precautionary doses have been given to people above 60, healthcare workers, and frontline workers, and over 1.46 crore to those between 18 and 59.

India achieved the milestone last week. Congratulating the country on crossing the 'special figure', prime minister Narendra Modi declared himself “proud of those who contributed to making the vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed.”