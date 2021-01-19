India's daily tally of new Covid-19 cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9

There were 9,975 new cases of Covid-19 in India, data from across the country showed on Monday, the first time this number was below 10,000 since June 9.

While these numbers correspond to tests done on a Sunday, when less testing is done, they underscore the trend that the outbreak has been receding. Sikkim reported no new case while seven other states recorded fewer than 10.

A further eight states reported fewer than 100 new infections and only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala – had more than 1,000 new infections. Delhi recorded 161 cases.