Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Agniveer dies at Siachen Glacier, Indian Army pays tribute

Agniveer dies at Siachen Glacier, Indian Army pays tribute

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2023 01:26 PM IST

The exact details behind Operator Gawate Akshay Laxman death are not immediately known.

An Agniveer died in the line of duty on the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier, the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday.

Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman.(X/FireandFuryCorps )

The Agniveer has been identified as Operator Gawate Akshay Laxman, a resident of Maharashtra. The exact details behind Laxman's death are not immediately known.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. He was deployed in the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier," an unidentified military official was quoted saying by ANI.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Indian Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps also offered condolences to the Laxam's family.

"Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," the Fire and Fury Corps wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian Army in a message on social media post also said that it stands firm with the Laxman's family in this hour of grief.

"General Manoj Pande (COAS) and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Indian Army wrote.

Situated near the Indo-Pak Lince of Control, Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world. It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world.

Earlier in June, one Army jawan died and three soldiers had sustained injuries in a fire accident in the Siachen glacier.

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Gaganyaan Mission-Live UpdatesLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indian army siachen glacier
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP