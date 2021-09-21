India's fresh Covid-19 infections fall to 26,115; active cases at lowest in over 6 months

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a major fall, as 26,115 more people tested positive for the viral illness, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Tuesday. With the addition of new patients, the nationwide infection tally has jumped to 33,504,534, as per the data.

The number of active patients in the country fell by 8606 to 309,575. Active cases comprise 0.92% of the overall caseload; this is the lowest contribution of active cases towards the nationwide tally since March 2020, the health ministry noted in a statement. It also highlighted that these are at their lowest in more than 6 months, or 184 days.

In another significant development, the percentage of people who have recovered from Covid-19 till now, has mounted to 97.75%, highest since last March. With the addition of 34,469 people who were discharged after recovery, the total number of such cases in the country now stand at 32,749,574. Meanwhile, 252 fresh daily fatalities took the toll to 445,385 or 1.33% of the total cases.

The ministry also noted that both weekly (2.08%) and daily positivity rates (1.85%) remained below 3%, staying under the mark for the last 88 and 22 days respectively. 1,413,951 samples were tested for the contagious disease on September 20, taking total number of samples tested thus far to 555,035,717, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

On the vaccination front, at least 818,513,827 vaccine doses have been administered since the nationwide drive began on January 16. Of these, 9,646,778 were administered on Monday.