Home / India News / ‘India’s future growth depends on science-driven economy’
india news

‘India’s future growth depends on science-driven economy’

Union minister Jitendra Singh commended the “Deep Ocean Mission” and said it “heralds yet another horizon to harness various resources to enrich the “Blue Economy”. (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:19 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology Jitendra Singh said on Monday that India’s future growth depends on a science-driven economy.

“While India commemorates 75 years of independence, it is also an occasion to plan for the next 25 years with the conscious realisation that science and technology are going to be the main currency for the inclusive growth of India,” he said at an event organised by the ministry of health sciences. He emphasised the importance of planning ahead for successful growth.

Singh added that Indian coastal areas should utilise the vast oceanic resources the country possesses as the “blue economy” offers extensive socio-economic opportunity. He said it aids the production of goods and services that have clear linkages with economic growth, environmental sustainability, and national security.

Singh commended the “Deep Ocean Mission” and said it “heralds yet another horizon to harness various resources to enrich the “Blue Economy.” The “Deep Ocean Mission” was approved in June by the Modi-led government to work towards the deep exploration of the ocean for resources and develop deep-sea technologies for sustainable use of oceanic resources.

