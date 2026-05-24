India’s global tie-ups are creating new avenues: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s growing global partnerships in technology, manufacturing, clean energy and infrastructure were creating new employment opportunities for the country’s youth, while asserting that the world was increasingly eager to be part of India’s growth story.

PM Narendra Modi virtually attends the 19th edition of Rozgar Mela in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

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He was speaking at an event after virtually distributing appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths under the Centre’s Rozgar Mela initiative. He said the recruits would play an important role in achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

“Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country’s journey of development. In railways, banking, defence, health, education and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities,” he said.

“In the coming years, you all are going to play an important role in fulfilling the resolve for a developed India. For this achievement, I congratulate you, as well as your family members, very warmly,” the PM added.

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{{^usCountry}} Since the inception of ‘Rozgar Mela’, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the inception of ‘Rozgar Mela’, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Rozgar Mela reflects our government’s commitment to empowering the ‘Yuva Shakti’ with new opportunities. Today, the world wants to be a part of India’s development journey,” Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rozgar Mela reflects our government’s commitment to empowering the ‘Yuva Shakti’ with new opportunities. Today, the world wants to be a part of India’s development journey,” Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 47 locations across the country on Saturday. The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and departments of financial services and higher education, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 47 locations across the country on Saturday. The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and departments of financial services and higher education, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to his recent five-nation visit, Modi said discussions with global companies and leaders of other countries reflected growing confidence in India’s technological capabilities and workforce. He said collaborations with countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, the UAE and Italy in sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green technology and critical minerals would create opportunities for engineers, technicians, researchers and skilled workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to his recent five-nation visit, Modi said discussions with global companies and leaders of other countries reflected growing confidence in India’s technological capabilities and workforce. He said collaborations with countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, the UAE and Italy in sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green technology and critical minerals would create opportunities for engineers, technicians, researchers and skilled workers. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister specifically highlighted an agreement involving Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML and the Tata Group, saying it would help India move into next-generation technologies and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

“India is also rapidly expanding its infrastructure and manufacturing ecosystem through investments in shipbuilding, aviation maintenance and electronics manufacturing,” he said.

“The country is building a complete semiconductor supply chain and we expect at least 10 major semiconductor units to emerge in the coming years. The investments worth around ₹75,000 crore in shipbuilding and ship repair would significantly increase demand for skilled workers,” the PM added.

Modi also pointed to the expansion of the aviation sector’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem and said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme had boosted electronics manufacturing and job creation.

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He said sectors such as manufacturing, digital services, railways, defence, space and start-ups were generating opportunities at an unprecedented pace, while the government was focusing on skill development and future-ready education through institutions such as IITs and national skill training centres.

Highlighting India’s start-up ecosystem, Modi said, “The country now has over 2.3 lakh recognised start-ups, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities increasingly emerging as centres of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He also underlined the growing participation of women in entrepreneurship, citing schemes such as Mudra and PM SVANidhi as key drivers of self-employment and financial independence.

Urging the newly recruited employees to work with commitment and sensitivity, Modi said public service should be viewed as national service. “The nation has placed its trust in you,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.



His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.



Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.



His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures. Read Less

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