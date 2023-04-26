India’s journey to digital dominance: From Aadhaar to UPI and beyond

India has already demonstrated the promise and potential of using DPIs and innovative technology for its development challenges. Under its G20 presidency, India has the capabilities to navigate the digital cooperation efforts within the G20 nations to carry forward the vision of digital transformation that can improve the socio-economic welfare across nations.

While India’s digital transformation story is credible, there are also certain underlying constraints that need to be overcome to make this story universal. The basic requirement to access these services is a reliable internet connection. As per the subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as of October 31, 2022, there are approximately 820 million broadband users in the country of more than 1.40 billion. It seems that the rise in the number of broadband users has slowed down considerably in recent years. Similarly, in a Lok Sabha session held on December 7th, 2022, the Minister of State for Communications stated that out of 644,131 villages in India, 38,901 villages do not have mobile connectivity. Thus, to improve access and scale up the solutions offered by digital technology, the government should strive towards building a more extensive broadband network that can reach the remaining population.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) aims to provide a common platform for all enterprises to list their goods and services, while giving customers more independence and increased options to choose from. This is also expected to provide a level playing field to MSMEs. Unified Health Interface (UHI), which serves as one of the foundational layers in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aims to enable interoperability in health services, while providing improved access to those services. OCEN is a set of open standards that is expected to improve access to lending and other financial services. Combined with the AA framework, Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has the potential to reform the credit ecosystem in India. Lastly, Aadhaar 2.0 is poised to increase system security to align itself with other advancements in the DPI ecosystem.

Over the past decade, India has deployed DPIs at a population scale. Aadhaar paved the way for other services, DBT schemes reached out to large sections of the population, UPI transformed payments, DIKSHA supported continuous learning despite the pandemic, and CoWIN became the digital backbone during India’s battle against covid-19. India is now building another set of digital advancements targeting various sectors including e-commerce, lending and health.

Other major initiatives include CoWIN and Account Aggregator (AA) platform. Amid the pandemic, India achieved a remarkable feat by developing CoWIN which facilitated the acceleration of the vaccination programme and delivered digital vaccine certificates to the citizens. India has now administered more than 2.20 billion doses. The AA platform, though still in its nascent stage, will allow a seamless flow of information between financial institutions, thus enabling customers to easily access a wide variety of financial products and services. The platform has onboarded 26 financial institutions as Financial Information Providers (FIP) that includes 12 Public Sector Banks and 10 Private Sector Banks, and 94 financial Institutions as Financial Information Users (FIUs).

The education sector has also become a part of India’s digital journey. Launched in 2017, Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) is a national platform for school education. Built on open-source technology, it allows players in the education ecosystem to participate, contribute and leverage a common platform to achieve learning goals at scale. Solutions available on DIKSHA include energised textbooks, learning tools for children with hearing or visual disabilities, 24x7 availability of digital content through PM eVIDYA and professional development programmes for teachers, among others. This platform became particularly popular during the pandemic as it became an essential tool for students and teachers amid lockdowns and social distancing norms. As per the latest metrics, DIKSHA has delivered over 5.17 billion learning sessions (number of times learning activities undertaken) accounting for over 60 billion minutes to students across India.

The volume of transactions on UPI has rapidly increased over the last two years and now processes more peer-to-merchant (P2M) than peer-to-peer transactions (P2P). On a year-on-year basis, the volume of transactions in December 2022 was up by 71% and the value of transactions was up by 55%. NPCI first started reporting the categories of merchants (high, medium and all others) on UPI in August 2022. As of December 2022, the high transacting categories on UPI included groceries and supermarkets, telecommunication services, eating places and restaurants, pharmacies and miscellaneous food shops, fast food restaurants and specialty retail outlets, among others.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 to enable instant real-time payments, is the most popular method of digital payments in India. As opposed to other payment methods such as cards which took decades to become a success, the adoption of UPI across the country has been transformational. Several factors such as smartphone penetration, increased merchant transaction limits, removal of payment service provider (PSP) fees and zero merchant discount rate (MDR) have contributed to its success. Given the ease and convenience of sending and receiving money via the platform, NPCI reported that UPI processed a record 7.4 thousand crore+ transactions amounting to ₹125.94 lakh crore in the calendar year 2022.

In 2015, the Ministry of Electronics and IT introduced its flagship initiative of DigiLocker under the Digital India programme. This provides paperless storage and access to over 600 essential documents such as PAN cards, driving licences, Aadhaar cards, school mark sheets, insurance policies and so on. There are 140 million registered users on DigiLocker that have authenticated over 5.62 billion documents.

The in-kind DBT transfers, introduced in FY18, accounted for only 10.8% of the total benefits dispensed that year. However, in-kind transfers have become more popular and accounted for approximately 57.5% of the total transfers for FY22. While these schemes suggest the large-scale nature of social benefit transfers in India, several concerns have been highlighted in the past. These include payment failures during back-end processing, disruptions to the payment schedule, and Aadhaar and bank account-related errors while cashing out.

DBT schemes were used extensively during the covid-19 pandemic to make transfers to the citizens since the imposition of lockdowns resulted in a loss of livelihood for many. For instance, with the help of the Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) and Public Management Funds System (PFMS), the central government put ₹27,442.08 crore through centrally sponsored schemes between March 24 and April 17, 2020, in the accounts of 114 million beneficiaries through schemes such as PM-KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), National Health Mission (NHM), National Rural Livelihood Missions (NRLM), Prime Minister Vandan Yojana (PMMVY) and scholarship schemes through the National Scholarship Portal.

This was followed by the introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in 2013 with the objective of reducing leakages and related delays by having a more sophisticated and efficient way to transfer funds. With the rollout of Aadhaar and the opening of Jan Dhan Accounts, the identification of beneficiaries and direct transfer of cash was made possible. Currently, DBT disburses both cash and in-kind benefits for 310 schemes under 53 ministries. Since its inception, the DBT scheme has transferred a total of ₹27,72,081 crore to the beneficiaries (as on January 17, 2023).

India’s first DPI, Aadhaar, was introduced in 2009 which enabled citizens to have a biometrically secure digital national ID. It was developed in a way that other services could be built upon it. The Unique Identification Authority of India has now generated over 1.35 billion unique Aadhaar numbers, achieving 96% penetration across the country.

India has been a pioneer in using digital technology at scale. Various Digital India initiatives and an ecosystem of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) have played an integral role in this journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has been a pioneer in using digital technology at scale. Various Digital India initiatives and an ecosystem of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) have played an integral role in this journey.

PREMIUM While India’s digital transformation story is credible, there are also certain underlying constraints that need to be overcome to make this story universal. (Mint File Photo)

A timeline representing the introduction of various DPIs in the Indian economy 2010 Aadhaar → 135+ crore Aadhaar cards generated 2013 Direct Benefit Transfer → Approx. ₹ 28 lakh crore transferred 2015 DigiLocker → Authenticated 562 crore+ documents 2016 Unified Payments Interface (UPI) → 7.4 thousand crore+ transactions in the Calendar Year 2022 2017 DIKSHA → 517 crore+ learning sessions delivered in 30+ languages 2021 CoWIN → Administered 220 crore+ vaccination doses 2021 Account Aggregator → 120+ financial institutions on board

India’s first DPI, Aadhaar, was introduced in 2009 which enabled citizens to have a biometrically secure digital national ID. It was developed in a way that other services could be built upon it. The Unique Identification Authority of India has now generated over 1.35 billion unique Aadhaar numbers, achieving 96% penetration across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was followed by the introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in 2013 with the objective of reducing leakages and related delays by having a more sophisticated and efficient way to transfer funds. With the rollout of Aadhaar and the opening of Jan Dhan Accounts, the identification of beneficiaries and direct transfer of cash was made possible. Currently, DBT disburses both cash and in-kind benefits for 310 schemes under 53 ministries. Since its inception, the DBT scheme has transferred a total of ₹27,72,081 crore to the beneficiaries (as on January 17, 2023).

Year-wise transfers via DBT schemes. (HT Graphics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DBT schemes were used extensively during the covid-19 pandemic to make transfers to the citizens since the imposition of lockdowns resulted in a loss of livelihood for many. For instance, with the help of the Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) and Public Management Funds System (PFMS), the central government put ₹27,442.08 crore through centrally sponsored schemes between March 24 and April 17, 2020, in the accounts of 114 million beneficiaries through schemes such as PM-KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), National Health Mission (NHM), National Rural Livelihood Missions (NRLM), Prime Minister Vandan Yojana (PMMVY) and scholarship schemes through the National Scholarship Portal.

The in-kind DBT transfers, introduced in FY18, accounted for only 10.8% of the total benefits dispensed that year. However, in-kind transfers have become more popular and accounted for approximately 57.5% of the total transfers for FY22. While these schemes suggest the large-scale nature of social benefit transfers in India, several concerns have been highlighted in the past. These include payment failures during back-end processing, disruptions to the payment schedule, and Aadhaar and bank account-related errors while cashing out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2015, the Ministry of Electronics and IT introduced its flagship initiative of DigiLocker under the Digital India programme. This provides paperless storage and access to over 600 essential documents such as PAN cards, driving licences, Aadhaar cards, school mark sheets, insurance policies and so on. There are 140 million registered users on DigiLocker that have authenticated over 5.62 billion documents.

UPI transactions by value. (HT Graphics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 to enable instant real-time payments, is the most popular method of digital payments in India. As opposed to other payment methods such as cards which took decades to become a success, the adoption of UPI across the country has been transformational. Several factors such as smartphone penetration, increased merchant transaction limits, removal of payment service provider (PSP) fees and zero merchant discount rate (MDR) have contributed to its success. Given the ease and convenience of sending and receiving money via the platform, NPCI reported that UPI processed a record 7.4 thousand crore+ transactions amounting to ₹125.94 lakh crore in the calendar year 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPI transactions by volume. (HT Graphics)

The volume of transactions on UPI has rapidly increased over the last two years and now processes more peer-to-merchant (P2M) than peer-to-peer transactions (P2P). On a year-on-year basis, the volume of transactions in December 2022 was up by 71% and the value of transactions was up by 55%. NPCI first started reporting the categories of merchants (high, medium and all others) on UPI in August 2022. As of December 2022, the high transacting categories on UPI included groceries and supermarkets, telecommunication services, eating places and restaurants, pharmacies and miscellaneous food shops, fast food restaurants and specialty retail outlets, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education sector has also become a part of India’s digital journey. Launched in 2017, Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) is a national platform for school education. Built on open-source technology, it allows players in the education ecosystem to participate, contribute and leverage a common platform to achieve learning goals at scale. Solutions available on DIKSHA include energised textbooks, learning tools for children with hearing or visual disabilities, 24x7 availability of digital content through PM eVIDYA and professional development programmes for teachers, among others. This platform became particularly popular during the pandemic as it became an essential tool for students and teachers amid lockdowns and social distancing norms. As per the latest metrics, DIKSHA has delivered over 5.17 billion learning sessions (number of times learning activities undertaken) accounting for over 60 billion minutes to students across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other major initiatives include CoWIN and Account Aggregator (AA) platform. Amid the pandemic, India achieved a remarkable feat by developing CoWIN which facilitated the acceleration of the vaccination programme and delivered digital vaccine certificates to the citizens. India has now administered more than 2.20 billion doses. The AA platform, though still in its nascent stage, will allow a seamless flow of information between financial institutions, thus enabling customers to easily access a wide variety of financial products and services. The platform has onboarded 26 financial institutions as Financial Information Providers (FIP) that includes 12 Public Sector Banks and 10 Private Sector Banks, and 94 financial Institutions as Financial Information Users (FIUs).

Way Forward

The future of DPI and DPG in India. (Courtesy: the author)

Over the past decade, India has deployed DPIs at a population scale. Aadhaar paved the way for other services, DBT schemes reached out to large sections of the population, UPI transformed payments, DIKSHA supported continuous learning despite the pandemic, and CoWIN became the digital backbone during India’s battle against covid-19. India is now building another set of digital advancements targeting various sectors including e-commerce, lending and health.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) aims to provide a common platform for all enterprises to list their goods and services, while giving customers more independence and increased options to choose from. This is also expected to provide a level playing field to MSMEs. Unified Health Interface (UHI), which serves as one of the foundational layers in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aims to enable interoperability in health services, while providing improved access to those services. OCEN is a set of open standards that is expected to improve access to lending and other financial services. Combined with the AA framework, Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has the potential to reform the credit ecosystem in India. Lastly, Aadhaar 2.0 is poised to increase system security to align itself with other advancements in the DPI ecosystem.

While India’s digital transformation story is credible, there are also certain underlying constraints that need to be overcome to make this story universal. The basic requirement to access these services is a reliable internet connection. As per the subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as of October 31, 2022, there are approximately 820 million broadband users in the country of more than 1.40 billion. It seems that the rise in the number of broadband users has slowed down considerably in recent years. Similarly, in a Lok Sabha session held on December 7th, 2022, the Minister of State for Communications stated that out of 644,131 villages in India, 38,901 villages do not have mobile connectivity. Thus, to improve access and scale up the solutions offered by digital technology, the government should strive towards building a more extensive broadband network that can reach the remaining population.

India has already demonstrated the promise and potential of using DPIs and innovative technology for its development challenges. Under its G20 presidency, India has the capabilities to navigate the digital cooperation efforts within the G20 nations to carry forward the vision of digital transformation that can improve the socio-economic welfare across nations.

Akarsh Bhutani is the program coordinator and research assistant with the Political Economy program at Carnegie India

The views expressed are personal