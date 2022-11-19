Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's longest train, Vivek Express, to operate twice a week

India's longest train, Vivek Express, to operate twice a week

india news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:24 PM IST

The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours.

Representational image.
PTI |

The services of the country’s longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said.

Topics
‪indian railways‬ assam tamil nadu
