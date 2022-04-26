India’s net direct tax collection reaches all-time high of 14 lakh crore: CBDT

BHUBANESWAR: India’s net direct tax collections (income tax and corporate tax) touched an all-time high of ₹14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22, growing by 49.02% over the previous fiscal, indicating bouncing back of the economy after the Covid pandemic, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), JB Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

The net direct tax collection (after taking I-T refunds into account) was 2.5 lakh crore more than the ₹11.37 lakh crore achieved in 2018-19, the highest till the 2021-22 figures surpassed it, Mohapatra said at the end of a conference of income tax officials in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The gross direct tax collections for 2021-22 also touched an all-time high of ₹16.34 lakh crore, showing a growth of over 32.75% over the previous fiscal.

“The record tax collection shows the strengthening of Indian economy after the pandemic. This shows the economy has bounced back,” said Mohapatra, adding that a new Annual Information System that contains details of all the financial transactions undertaken during a financial year helped the tax authorities shore up the collection.

Mohapatra said for the first time, direct tax collection pipped the indirect tax collection with the former accounting for 52 per cent of the total tax collection. “The target is to make it 60 per cent in the next few years and increase the tax to GDP ratio to 15% in the next 15 years from the current 12%,” he said.

The CBDT chairman said more than 7.14 crore I-T returns were filed for 2021-22 on the e-filing portal, compared to 6.97 crore filed for 2020-21. Refunds amounting to ₹2.24 lakh crore have been issued in the 2021-22 fiscal till May 31, 2021. Optimal utilisation of technology resulted in a reduction of time taken to process the verified ITRs as average processing time for assessment year 2021-22 came down to 26 days.

