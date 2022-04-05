'India's Russia energy imports only 1-2% but…': US's latest amid Ukraine war

India's import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 percent of the country's total energy imports, the White House said in its latest remarks as the purchase of Russian oil remains a hotly debated issue amid the Ukraine war. The matter has come up in discussions between the top officials of India and the US in the recent past yet Washington has maintained that it's "a country's individual decision to ban imports" to put pressure on Moscow. "Daleep Singh, our deputy national security adviser was just there (India). Energy payments are not sanctioned, that's a decision made by each individual country. We've been very clear that each country is going to make its own decision even as we've made the decision and other countries have made the decision to ban energy imports," Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said at a press briefing when she was questioned about India's oil purchase.

"What Dileep made clear during his visit was that it was not in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities. Right now, just to make it clear, India's import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 percent of their total energy imports. So while he already explained the mechanism of sanctions, he also made it clear that we would have to be partners in reducing the reliance on Russian energy," she added.

Singh is said to be a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow. The Top Indian-American US advisor was in Delhi last week to discuss a slew of issues amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine. According to a White House statement, he "continued our close consultations with Indian counterparts about the destabilising economic impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine."

However, amid questions over the oil purchase , foreign minister S Jaishankar last week slammed a "campaign over the issue". "It is interesting because we have seen for some time what looks almost like a campaign on this issue. I was reading a report today that in March, Europe bought, I think, 15 per cent more oil and gas from Russia than it did the month before," he was quoted as saying in reports. India and Russia have been partners in defence and energy sectors, among other areas.

While New Delhi has abstained from votes at the UN over the Ukraine war, it has called for ceasing violence multiple times since the Russian onslaught began on February 24.

"If you look at the major buyers of oil and gas from Russia, I think you will find most of them are in Europe," S Jaishankar said.

The Kremlin has been accused of multiple war crimes during the six weeks of its offensive in the Ukraine, and while there has been a retreat of soldiers, the description of crimes has just become more horrific.

In his fresh remarks, US president Joe Biden yet again called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "war criminal". “You may remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter -- you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him -- he is a war criminal,” Biden said on his arrival from his home in Delaware," he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

