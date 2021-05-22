India’s vaccination status compared to foreign countries is scary, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern at what she described as the poor vaccination status of India as compared to other countries.

“I think India’s vaccination status vis-a-vis foreign countries is pretty scary. The second jab has been administered to an even lesser number which is quite serious and worrisome,” Mayawati tweeted. She also urged the Centre and the state governments to pay attention towards this.

Mayawati was among the first few Opposition leaders across the country to back the government’s vaccination plan and take the jab.

Mayawati had taken her first shot of the Covishield vaccine on March 13 at Lucknow’s TS Mishra Super Specialty Hospital.

Last Sunday (May 16), chief minister Yogi Adityanath had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the vaccination status of the state.

Along with vaccination for people in the age group of 45 years and above across all 75 districts of the state, vaccination for the 18-plus category has also been started in 23 districts of the state. The state government has been holding special vaccination camps for various professionals.

Around the time Mayawati tweeted on the vaccination status on Saturday, Adityanath announced that special camps to vaccinate judicial officers and media personnel would be held across the district.