India-UK agree to exchange best practices, experiences in areas of law & justice

India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday agreed to exchange the best practices and experiences in the functioning of commercial courts, alternate dispute mechanisms like arbitration and mediation, use of technology in case management, justice dispensation and enforcement of contracts and in area of simple legislative drafting.

Both countries also agreed to conduct training and capacity enhancement programmes.

“During the recent meeting of India-UK Joint Consultative Committee (JCC), a broad agreement was reached to facilitate exchange of experiences and best practices in the area of working of commercial courts, alternate dispute resolution mechanisms like arbitration and mediation,” union ministry of law and justice said.

The Joint Consultative Committee was formed followed by an MoU between India and the UK for promoting cooperation in the sphere of law and justice.

JCC held its third in-person meeting on August 18.

The Legal Service Committee (LSC) consisting of officers of India and the UK, representatives of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Law Society of England and Wales, discussed on framing regulations for the entry of UK law firms and lawyers under the MoU.

“The LSC deliberations were also attended by the British High Commissioner to India, HE Alex Ellis. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere wherein both the sides appreciated each other’s concern for the challenges in the opening of the legal services sector,” the ministry said.