India, UK NSAs discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Stephen Lovegrove on Thursday discussed the regional security situation and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in areas such as cyber-security and the Indo-Pacific.

Lovegrove, who is visiting New Delhi, met Doval and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and global significance, people familiar with the matter said. “The focus was on specific and substantial outcomes to take the partnership forward in line with the vision of the India-UK Roadmap 2030,” a person said.

Among the key issues discussed were regional security, dealing with violent extremism, and cooperation in cyber-security, maritime matters and the Indo-Pacific, the people said.

Taking forward discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra and Boris Johnson, the NSAs also discussed forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

The British high commission said in a tweet that the NSAs discussed regional security and reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as part of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership.

Defence and security cooperation is one of the five pillars of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, which was unveiled by the two sides in May last year. The roadmap envisages India and the UK working together to tackle cyber, space, crime and terrorist threats and develop a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

The two sides pledged to help set global rules for cyber-security and space and to expand cooperation under the Defence and International Security Partnership (DISP) agreed in 2015. They will also sign agreements on logistics and training and on sharing information on “grey and dark” shipping to deepen security ties and facilitate smooth collaboration between the armed forces.

The two sides will also boost cooperation on critical national infrastructure and take concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities.