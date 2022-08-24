Indigenous leaders of Tripura BJP injured in alleged attack by TIPRA Motha cadre

Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from indigenous communities in Tripura were injured on Tuesday after they were allegedly attacked by members of TIPRA Motha at Mungiakami area of Khowai district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to BJP office bearers, the attack took place when they went for an organisational event related to the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda on August 29. BJP leaders Bikash Debbarma, Sudha Debbarma and others were among those injured.

In a separate incident, senior BJP functionary and opposition leader in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Hangsha Tripura switched camps to TIPRA Motha on Tuesday during a programme in Dhalai district’s Manikpur.

“The slogan of BJP – ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ – has no practical application. It has no impact on the indigenous and non-indigenous people,” Hangsha Tripura said after joining TIPRA Motha.

Also Read:Security men are getting killed due to govt’s negligent attitude: Manik Sarkar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With his joining, TIPRA Motha, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, now has 20 members in the 28-seat TTAADC.

“We want a constitutional solution for Tiprasas. More top legislators and leaders are going to join us soon,” Kishore said.

Delegations of the TIPRA Motha have submitted memorandums to the sub-divisional magistrates demanding Greater Tipraland, a proposed separate statehood for the indigenous community in and outside of the ADC and some areas outside Tripura.

“Our party will not be influenced if any activist joins another party. For us, our nation is first and the party comes later,” BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.