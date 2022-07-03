Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo over nationwide flight delays

According to reports, several IndiGo flights across the country were flying behind schedule due to the non-availability of crew members.
File photo of an Indigo aircraft.
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against low-cost airline IndiGo for massive flight nationwide delays and sought a clarification/explanation from the airlines authorities in this regard.

On Saturday, several Indigo flights were reportedly delayed due to a shortage of cabin crew. A PTI report, citing aviation ministry data, said 55 per cent of the IndiGo's domestics flights were behind schedule as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave.

The PTI report said the mass leave of the crew members was likely due to an Air India recruitment drive. IndiGo has seen a couple of pay-cuts since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The on-time performance of the budget carrier may have seen its lowest on Saturday with the ministry putting IndiGo's figures at 45.2 per cent – at the bottom of the list.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, currently operates approximately 1,600 flights –domestic and international – daily.

