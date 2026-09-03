Doha to Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Oman after crew falls sick

An IndiGo flight operating from Doha to Bengaluru on Thursday was diverted to Muscat, Oman, due to an urgent need for medical attention for a member of the operating crew.

An IndiGo flight operating from Doha to Bengaluru on Thursday was diverted to Muscat, Oman, due to an urgent need for medical attention for a member of the operating crew. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per a statement from the airline, the said crew member was attended to by medical team upon landing.

“An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the airline added further.

This development comes a day after an IndiGo flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Goa airport due to a technical snag. As per people familiar with the matter, one of the engines of the flight had failed, prompting the flight to return to Goa airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}