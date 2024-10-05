Menu Explore
IndiGo outage: Airline experiences ‘system slowdown’, says customers may face 'increased wait times'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2024 02:33 PM IST

IndiGo outage: In an advisory, IndiGo said customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

IndiGo outage: IndiGo said on Saturday that it is currently experiencing a temporary “system slowdown” across its network, which affected its website and booking system. In an advisory, the airline said customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

IndiGo said it is currently experiencing a temporary “system slowdown” across its network. (AFP File Photo)
IndiGo said it is currently experiencing a temporary “system slowdown” across its network. (AFP File Photo)

IndiGo experienced a major system outage around 12:30pm, disrupting flight operations and ground services at airports nationwide.

The outage has left many passengers unable to board flights or book tickets, leading to considerable delays and frustration for those stranded at the airports

“We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport,” IndiGo said in the advisory.

“Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” IndiGo added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

