Sun, Sept 14, 2025
IndiGo flight with Dimple Yadav on board aborts take-off in Lucknow

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 02:07 pm IST

The captain brought the plane to a halt on the runway before it could reach the end, preventing a potentially serious accident.

An IndiGo flight carrying 151 passengers, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, aborted take-off at Lucknow airport on Saturday.

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow. ( Representational Image)
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow. ( Representational Image)

The Delhi-bound flight 6E 2111 was accelerating on the runway when the aircraft did not gain the required thrust for lift-off. Following standard operating procedure, the captain applied the brakes and brought the aircraft to a safe stop before the end of the runway.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart for Delhi, was later changed for passengers.

There has been no official statement from IndiGo so far regarding the incident.

Eyewitnesses described tense moments as the aircraft accelerated on the runway but came to a sudden stop. Passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
