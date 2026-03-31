IndiGo names ex-British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO after Pieter Elbers' exit

Airline carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced the appointment of William Walsh, the current IATA (International Air Transport Association) chief, as its chief executive officer (CEO). IndiGo has named a new chief executive officer. The Indian airline on Tuesday announced former British Airways chief William Walsh as the new CEO. (PTI/IATA)

“The Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) today appointed William Walsh as the Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. Mr. Walsh’s tenure at IATA ((International Air Transport Association) comes to a close on the 31st of July, 2026, and he is expected to join no later than on the 3rd of August, 2026,” a statement from IndiGo said.

Walsh is currently the Director General of IATA and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).

“I am thrilled that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment. His appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world”, Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo’s chairman said.

Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo said, “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth.”

The airline said that Walsh is widely considered as one of the most successful, respected, influential and long-lasting leaders in modern aviation history.

“He is admired for his pragmatic and resolute management, effective complex restructuring, and successful mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Walsh’s distinguished career highlights commence from his role as a pilot, COO and then CEO of Aer Lingus, (2000-2005); CEO of British Airways, (2005-2011); CEO of IAG (2011-2020); and since then, the Director General of IATA,” they said.

In his new role as IndiGo’s CEO, the airline stated, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the Company’s network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience.

“He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to rightfully position IndiGo as it scales up to the next phase of its growth,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Commenting on his appointment Walsh said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment.

The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”