IndiGo plane grazes wings with AIX jet

The wings of an IndiGo Airlines plane brushed past an Air India Express jet’s while taxiing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an incident that led to no injuries or major damage but triggered delays after both planes were taken in for checks. An IndiGo spokesperson said that their aircraft was inspected after it returned to the bay following the incident. (REUTERS)

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched a probe and took off duty the two IndiGo pilots. Their aircraft was taxiing when it came into contact with a stationary Air India Express aircraft, which was waiting to depart to Chennai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We have initiated a probe into the incident and have also off-rostered the IndiGo pilots,” a DGCA official said. “No passenger was injured during the incident,” the official added.

The IndiGo flight was meant to depart to Darbhanga around the same time, at 10.30am.

The Air India Express aircraft had 169 passengers on board. It was not immediately clear how many were on the other plane.

“The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai,” said an Air India Express spokesperson.

“The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances,” the spokespersons added.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that their aircraft was inspected after it returned to the bay following the incident.

“A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to the bay for inspection and for necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.