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IndiGo posts 2,536.9 crore loss in March quarter of FY26

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to ₹23,830.7 crore from ₹23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 04:57 pm IST
PTI |
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The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of 2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors.

IndiGo flight (HT_PRINT)

The airline had a profit of 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to 23,830.7 crore from 23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.

"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of 23,936 million," the release said.

Also Read | Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express cut flights as fuel costs surge

IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability.

 
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