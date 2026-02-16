IndiGo release second travel advisory this month, cites tensions in Iran
The fresh advisory comes weeks after IndiGo announced cancellations for several international flights around Iran earlier this month on February 3.
IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Monday saying that flight operations around Iranian airspace will remain impacted amid the ongoing tensions in the region.
The airline said that flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent will remain impacted. This comes as tensions flare between Iran and the United States.
“Considering the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace, flights to/from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent remain impacted,” IndiGo said in a post on X.
It added that the previously announced cancellations have been extended until March 28th.
The fresh advisory comes weeks after IndiGo announced schedule adjustments and cancellations for several international flights earlier this month on February 3 in view of “developing situation around Iran”. While earlier, IndiGo had announced that flight operations to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent were cancelled until February 28, the cancellations have now been extended by a month till March 28.
“The previously announced cancellations have been extended until 28th March 2026. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority, and we continue to closely monitor the situation while reviewing schedules to minimise inconvenience," the airlines said in the X post.
It also said that the passengers can visit the official website of Indigo to explore alternative travel options.
Also read: 'Will the world stand with Iran?': Crown prince as Munich rally sees big crowd with 250,000 in attendance
US-Iran to engage in second round of talks
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in Iran, with Tehran officials now in Switzerland for the second round of talks with the United States, scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards held a navy drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The drill was called “Smart Control of Hormuz Strait” and aimed at testing the readiness of Iran's operational forces in the face of “possible security and military threats,” reported Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Also read: US warships close in as Trump pressures Tehran
Ahead of the second round of talks with the US, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, the general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and held “in-depth technical discussion.”
Iran is facing a threat of US attacks as the latter moved a second aircraft carrier recently to the middle east with an aim to increase military build-up in the region. Iran has also warned of targeting Washington's military bases in the region as a counterattack if the situation escalates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.Read More