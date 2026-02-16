IndiGo release second travel advisory this month, cites tensions in Iran

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Monday saying that flight operations around Iranian airspace will remain impacted amid the ongoing tensions in the region. Earlier, a similar advisory was released by IndiGo on February 3, which suspended the services till February 28. (Reuters/Representational Image)

The airline said that flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent will remain impacted. This comes as tensions flare between Iran and the United States.

“Considering the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace, flights to/from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent remain impacted,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

It added that the previously announced cancellations have been extended until March 28th.

The fresh advisory comes weeks after IndiGo announced schedule adjustments and cancellations for several international flights earlier this month on February 3 in view of “developing situation around Iran”. While earlier, IndiGo had announced that flight operations to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent were cancelled until February 28, the cancellations have now been extended by a month till March 28.