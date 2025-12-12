IndiGo ropes in independent experts to find out gaps after week-long mass flight cancellations

IndiGo on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of a specialised consulting firm to independently probe and assess the recent flight disruptions. IndiGo witnessed widespread cancellations last week.(For representation/AFP)

The domestic airline said Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, will conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruptions and suggest areas for improvement.

Follow all the latest updates on IndiGo flight status

The announcement comes days after IndiGo, the largest airline in the country, cancelled hundreds of flights starting from December 2, leading to chaos across major airports in the country and causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

“Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customized consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Also Read: IndiGo flight status: India needs more airlines, but that’s easier said than done

“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” it added.

The move also comes amid intensifying probe against the airline by regulator DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the massive disruptions which resulted in severe hardships to passengers.

IndiGo said that the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion.