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No light, no AC, sweating passengers: IndiGo Vadodara-Delhi flight hit by 30-minute power disruption

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 657, which was scheduled to depart from Vadodara at 8.40 pm.

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:46 am IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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Passengers onboard an IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Delhi faced a power disruption on Sunday night after a technical problem with the aircraft’s ground power supply left the cabin without electricity and air conditioning for nearly half an hour.

IndiGo Vadodara-Delhi flight hit by 30-minute power disruption(Screengrab from X@SamSiff)

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 657, which was scheduled to depart from Vadodara at 8.40 pm on Sunday, May 17. Around 160 passengers had already boarded the aircraft when the ground power unit (GPU), which supplies electricity to parked aircraft, stopped functioning before take-off, news agency PTI reported.

Cabin plunged into darkness

According to an airport official, the aircraft was relying on the GPU for electrical supply at the time when the system developed a fault.

Also read | Power bank blast on IndiGo flight triggers emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport

It took engineers around 12 to 15 minutes to fix the technical glitch. Another 15 minutes were required to fully restore power to the aircraft.

A ground power unit, or GPU, is equipment used to provide electricity to an aircraft while it is parked at the airport gate. It powers systems such as cabin lights, avionics and air conditioning without requiring the aircraft’s engines or onboard generators to run.

(With PTI inputs)

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / No light, no AC, sweating passengers: IndiGo Vadodara-Delhi flight hit by 30-minute power disruption
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