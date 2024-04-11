 Indira Gandhi assassin's son Sarabjit Singh to contest in LS polls from Punjab's Faridkot | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Indira Gandhi assassin's son Sarabjit Singh to contest in LS polls from Punjab's Faridkot

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 08:41 PM IST

45-year-old Singh said many people from Faridkot asked him to contest and that he will be doing so as an independent candidate.

Sarabjit Singh, the son of one of the assassins of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, announced on Thursday that he will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Faridkot.

Indira Gandhi during a Congress meet in Kolkata. (HT Photo/File)
45-year-old Singh said many people from Faridkot asked him to contest in the upcoming LS polls and that he will be doing so as an independent candidate.

Sarabjit's father, Beant Singh, was one of the two assassins involved in the killing of the then-PM Indira Gandhi.

Beant and Satwant Singh assassinated Indira Gandhi at her residence while serving as her bodyguards, on October 31, 1984. While Beant was immediately killed by security guards, Satwant was sentenced to death and hanged.

Sarabjit is a 12th-class dropout and is a resident of Mohali. He had enrolled in Chandigarh's Khalsa College for graduation but did not finish his course.

Sarabjit contested in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda but lost after polling 1.13 lakh votes. He also lost the 2007 Punjab assembly polls from Barnala's Bhadaur seat, where he only garnered 15,702 votes.

He fought and lost the 2014 LS polls from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. At that time, he declared assets were worth 3.5 crore.

Representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sarabjit lost again.

In 1989, Sarabjit's mother Bimal Kaur was elected from the Ropar seat as an MP. His grandfather won as an MP from Bathinda in the same year.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab is scheduled for June 1. The counting will take place on June 4.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated actor Karamjit Anmol as their candidate for the Faridkot seat, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding singer Hans Raj Hans.

Currently, Congress MP Mohammad Sadique is representing the seat.

— With inputs from PTI, HT archives

Get Current Updates on India News, Eid-ul-Fitr Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
