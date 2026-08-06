'Indira Gandhi was killed for 'tukde, tukde' of India…': Rajiv Gandhi's 1989 Independence Day speech

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers.
We revisit Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1989
In the seventh episode, we revisit Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1989, a speech that reflected his vision of a modern, united, and forward-looking India.
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