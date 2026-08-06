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'Indira Gandhi was killed for 'tukde, tukde' of India…': Rajiv Gandhi's 1989 Independence Day speech

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times revisits Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's August 15 address from the Red Fort in 1989.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 08:34:49 IST
By Debabrata Bhattacharjee
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As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers.

We revisit Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1989

In the seventh episode, we revisit Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1989, a speech that reflected his vision of a modern, united, and forward-looking India.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.

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