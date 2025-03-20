New Delhi, Indo-German partnership in science and education is "stronger than ever" and it is one of the building blocks of the bilateral ties, Ambassador of Germany to India Philipp Ackermann has said. Indo-German partnership in science, education stronger than ever: Ackermann

Heads of leading German universities and representatives of academic institutions are visiting Hyderabad and New Delhi this month to enhance institutional partnerships and explore new academic collaborations between the two countries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

These institutions will be engaged in high level visits to Indian universities and research institutions, and jubilee celebrations of the Regional Office of DAAD in India.

DAAD German Academic Exchange Service is marking its centenary this year.

Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer and DAAD jubilee celebrations in New Delhi are slated to be held in the presence of the German envoy, DAAD Regional Office here said in a statement.

"The Indo-German partnership in science and education is stronger than ever. It is one of the building blocks of our bilateral ties. We have almost 50,000 Indian students in Germany, the largest group of foreign students from any country. Indian scientists are contributing to our research landscape, with their talents, their ambitions, and their discoveries. It is pleasure to see this exchange grow so dynamically, from year to year.” Ackermann was quoted as saying in the statement.

This month, representatives of over 80 German institutions of higher education and research are visiting India, it said.

The first in this exceptional lineup is the higher education policy information visit in Hyderabad and New Delhi from March 16-22, the statement said.

"The visit brings together 20 heads of leading German universities and representatives of academic institutions in Hyderabad and New Delhi to enhance institutional partnerships and explore new academic collaborations between Germany and India," it said.

Another highlight was the inaugural ceremony of an Indo-German collaboration project at the PSG German School of Technology. These visits aim to deepen bilateral relations, focusing on shared educational goals and opportunities for research and innovation in higher education, the statement said.

Parallely, representatives of German Universities of Applied Sciences gathered in Coimbatore for the inauguration of the German School of Technology at PSG College of Technology, a new academic venture financially supported by DAAD.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing India-Germany academic ties, particularly in the technological and engineering sectors, and will serve as a beacon of innovation and collaboration for future generations of students," it added.

The Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer will serve as the pivotal gathering, where 250 representatives from German and Indian higher education and research institutions will convene, the DAAD Regional Office said.

Organised by the DWIH, New Delhi and DAAD Regional Office, this forum will reinforce the Indo-German ties, fostering academic and research cooperation and exploring new opportunities in education and research, it said.

The DAAD's jubilee will also be celebrated to mark 65 years of DAAD presence in India and a century of DAAD's commitment to building bridges through education and research.

"As we mark the centennial of DAAD and the 65 years of DAAD presence in India, we are building upon a robust partnership forged over many decades. The participation of over 80 German higher education institutions in India this March shows a growing interest in deepening our academic relations. These events demonstrate our commitment to continue to enhance the academic and research exchange including partnerships in higher education, research and innovation between India and Germany," Katja Lasch, Director, DAAD Regional Office, New Delhi, was quoted as saying in the statement.

As part of its engagement, AIE Conference 2025 is taking place from March 25 to 27 in New Delhi, and the DAAD will be present at the German pavilion with a large delegation from over 70 universities, it said.

This delegation will also visit various universities in and around Delhi.

"These events will serve as a catalyst for deepening academic ties, fostering global learning environments and contributing to scientific and academic development. The significant participation from German universities reflects the keen interest in expanding collaboration, reflecting Germany's commitment to strengthening educational and research partnerships with India," the statement said.

