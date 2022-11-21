‘India stands in solidarity…’: Jaishankar condoles deaths in Indonesia quake

India on Monday expressed solidarity with Indonesia over the devastating earthquake which killed more than 60 people.

“Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

At least 62 people have been killed and hundreds injured after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on Richter scale in Indonesia's Java province. According to reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was near the Cianjur town in West Java, which is located about 75 kilometres southeast of capital Jakarta.

According to the spokesperson of the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB, at least 25 people were trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings and the rescue efforts will continue throughout the night.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

The BNPB said more than 2,200 houses had been damaged and more than 5,300 people had been displaced.According to a Reuters report, hundreds of victims are being treated in a hospital parking lot. Some of them are also undergoing treatment at emergency tents. The officials are still working to determine the extent of the damage caused due to the earthquake.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Indonesia.(With Reuters inputs)

