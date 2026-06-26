A 26-year-old businessman from Indore allegedly killed his 24-year-old girlfriend and then allegedly died by suicide inside a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district on Thursday, police said, adding that a note was found from the vehicle in which the accused allegedly confessed to killing the woman after a fight. The man’s family, however, alleged foul play, claiming that someone else murdered them. Indore businessman, woman found dead inside car

Ashok Nagar superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra said, “On Wednesday, the woman and the man had gone towards Imla in the latter’s car. When they didn’t return home till late at night, the woman’s family registered a missing complaint. Police traced them using mobile location data. They were found in a pool of blood inside the car parked near Shav Toll Plaza. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and inspected it. The FSL team and senior officers also examined the scene.”

From the car, police recovered a country-made pistol, an axe, a packet of sulphas (poison), a note, three mobile phones, a lighter, and three caps. The rear seat of the vehicle was found burnt, and burn marks were visible on the man’s face. The man had shot himself with the pistol, while the woman sustained severe injuries on multiple body parts, including her head, he said.

“The note narrates that the man killed the woman and later died by suicide. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case,” Mishra added. The police is yet to elaborate on the reason of crime mentioned in the note.

The man’s father lodged a complaint, expressing suspicion over the incident. “My son, who runs a car accessories business in Indore, came to Ashok Nagar just 15 days ago. The woman was his good friend, but I am not aware of their relationship. Why would my son use four different things to kill the woman and himself? There was no serious issue between them. I don’t see any motive behind this extreme step. They were killed by someone else, and the matter is being projected as suicide,” the father said.