Bhopal: A 38-year-old software engineer working with a multinational company died after being run over by a speeding car in the parking area of a residential complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Thursday. Indore: Techie crushed by car amid tiff over renting penthouse

The incident took place on Wednesday night following a dispute between residents and the family of a penthouse owner over renting the property through online accommodation platform Airbnb, officials aware of the matter said.

“The victim, identified as Shampa Pathak Pandey, an employee of Infosys, succumbed to injuries at Bombay hospital,” police said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday, purportedly showing the accused, Mohit Chaudhary, hitting a domestic helper and Pandey with his car. Police have arrested Mohit Chaudhary and his father, Kuldeep Chaudhary, officials said.

Lasudiya town inspector Tarnesh Soni said, “The incident occurred around 10.30 pm at Shiv Vatika Township on MR-11. Kuldeep Chaudhary had rented out his penthouse through Airbnb. Residents had objected to frequent and late-night arrivals of guests.”

“The situation escalated after residents allegedly switched off electricity to the penthouse, following which Kuldeep Chaudhary cut power to other flats, triggering a confrontation. He called his son, who arrived in a car and hit some people. He first hit a domestic helper and then rammed into Shampa Pandey,” the officer added.

Pandey’s husband, Saurabh Pandey, said the family had recently moved into the building and had gone to the parking area after hearing a commotion. “Amid the chaos, the accused drove into my wife and a domestic helper. He also tried to hit me but I managed to escape. Later, he rammed the car into a wall,” he alleged.

Residents claimed the penthouse was not part of the original building plan and had complained earlier to the builder about alleged irregularities and disturbances linked to its use, but no action was taken.

The inspector said, “CCTV footage of the incident has been seized and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.”