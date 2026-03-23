Techie shares how he landed ₹1.8 crore international job without leaving India: 'No hacks, no shortcuts'
A techie has shared how he secured ₹1.8 crore internet job from India without relocating or any network abroad.
An Indian techie has caught the attention of social media users after sharing how he secured an international job offer worth ₹1.8 crore - all while staying in India and without any overseas network.
In an Instagram post, Kartik Modi detailed his step-by-step preparation strategy, emphasising that landing a global role does not always require relocation or connections abroad. “No relocation. No network abroad. Just execution from my room,” he wrote.
According to his Instagram bio, Modi currently works as an SDE 2 at Amazon and has previously worked at Microsoft and Uber. He told HT.com that while the role was initially remote during the hiring process, he has since relocated to the UK as part of the opportunity.
In the post, Modi said his journey began with building a focused target list. He shortlisted around 25–30 international companies and filtered roles that offered visa sponsorship. Platforms like LinkedIn Jobs, Indeed and Levels.fyi helped him narrow down opportunities, he shared.
Modi said that he then analysed 35-40 job descriptions to identify commonly required skills. Anything that appeared in over 60% of roles became part of my prep roadmap, he noted.
Further, Modi said that instead of random preparation, he followed a strict 10-12 week plan. The first 5 weeks were dedicated to data structures and algorithms (DSA), followed by system design, domain knowledge and behavioural preparation. He said that his approach to DSA was focused rather than exhaustive. He solved 100 problems, prioritised patterns and clarity and practised explaining solutions out loud.
System design and real-world experience
Modi described system design as a “game changer” in his preparation. He worked on 8-10 core systems, including authentication, payments, search and notifications, covering aspects like APIs, databases, caching and failure handling. He also leaned heavily on his real work experience, documenting 3-4 production projects with a focus on scale, latency and decision-making.
Modi went on to explain that to align with global hiring standards, he created a one-page resume highlighting measurable impact and avoided what he called “Indian formatting”.
He also stressed the importance of mock interviews, completing 6-8 sessions to identify and fix gaps. During interviews, he said that he focused on clear communication and structured thinking.
Modi said that his efforts eventually paid off with an international offer worth ₹1.8 crore. “No hacks. No shortcuts. Just a system followed consistently,” he said, encouraging others in India to focus on preparation rather than relocation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More