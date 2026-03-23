Techie shares how he landed ₹1.8 crore international job without leaving India: 'No hacks, no shortcuts'

An Indian techie has caught the attention of social media users after sharing how he secured an international job offer worth ₹1.8 crore - all while staying in India and without any overseas network. Modi said that instead of random preparation, he followed a strict 10-12 week plan. (Instagram/@karrrtiiikkk)

In an Instagram post, Kartik Modi detailed his step-by-step preparation strategy, emphasising that landing a global role does not always require relocation or connections abroad. “No relocation. No network abroad. Just execution from my room,” he wrote.

According to his Instagram bio, Modi currently works as an SDE 2 at Amazon and has previously worked at Microsoft and Uber. He told HT.com that while the role was initially remote during the hiring process, he has since relocated to the UK as part of the opportunity.

In the post, Modi said his journey began with building a focused target list. He shortlisted around 25–30 international companies and filtered roles that offered visa sponsorship. Platforms like LinkedIn Jobs, Indeed and Levels.fyi helped him narrow down opportunities, he shared.

Modi said that he then analysed 35-40 job descriptions to identify commonly required skills. Anything that appeared in over 60% of roles became part of my prep roadmap, he noted.

Further, Modi said that instead of random preparation, he followed a strict 10-12 week plan. The first 5 weeks were dedicated to data structures and algorithms (DSA), followed by system design, domain knowledge and behavioural preparation. He said that his approach to DSA was focused rather than exhaustive. He solved 100 problems, prioritised patterns and clarity and practised explaining solutions out loud.