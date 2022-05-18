Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indrani Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case after 6.5 years in jail
india news

Indrani Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case after 6.5 years in jail

Sheena Bora murder case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Indrani Mukerjea already spent six and half years in custody and the trial of the Sheena Bora murder case will not end anytime soon. 
Indrani Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case after 6.5 years of custody
Published on May 18, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. The court said she has already undergone 6.5 years in custody and the trial will not end soon. The Court also noted that the other accused in the case, Peter Mukherjea is already on bail since February 2020. The court allowed Indrani to be released on bail subject to all those conditions on which Peter Mukherjea was granted bail.

Indrani Mukerjea had moved her bail plea to the Supreme Court in February after the CBI court had denied her bail on multiple occasions. In March, the CBI had opposed her bail plea in the Supreme Court as Indrani Mukerjea is accused of committing the heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter. The CBI court had also said that since Indrani Mukerjea is an influential person, there is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna passed the order in a special leave petition filed against an order passed by the Bombay high court in November 2021. The Supreme Court bench noted that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and that even if 50% of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial will go on.

RELATED STORIES

What is Sheena Bora murder case?

In 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora which, however, took place in 2012. Indrani's driver who was arrested in connection with another case confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora along with Indrani Mukerjea and Indrani's second husband Sanjeev Khanna. Sheena Bora was Indrani's daughter from her first marriage with Siddhartha Das. Indrani has claimed throughout that Sheena was in the United States. Sheena Bora reportedly had a relationship with Peter Mukerjea's son from his earlier marriage Rahul. It was reported that to both Peter and Rahul, Indrani Mukerjea had introduced Sheena Bora as her sister. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had a daughter together - Vidhie Mukerjea. In 2019, Peter and Indrani ended their 17-year-old marriage after a family court granted them divorce. They had filed for divorce in 2018.

Sheena seen in Kashmir: Indrani's fresh claim

Indrani Mukerjea who always maintained that Sheena Bora is alive recently made a fresh claim that a former police inspector Asha Korke, lodged in Byculla women's prison in an extortion case had told Indrani that she (Asha) had met a woman in June 2021 in Srinagar who looked like Sheena Bora. Based on this, Indrani Mukejea filed an application urging a CBI court to direct the CBI to take up an investigation into Asha Korke's claim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indrani mukerjea supreme court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP