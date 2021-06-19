Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Industry secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away

Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra died due to post-Covid complications on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:16 PM IST
File photo: DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away (Mint)

Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra died due to post-Covid complications on Saturday.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Mohapatra, a 1986-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, took over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019. He also served as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

