Industry secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away

Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra died due to post-Covid complications on Saturday.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Mohapatra, a 1986-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, took over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019. He also served as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).