Six people, including an 18-month-old boy, died on Sunday and 27 people were injured when a government bus they were travelling in hit a stationary truck from behind in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said. Infant among six killed in bus accident in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

Shrinivas MP, additional superintendent of police (HQ), Jalpaiguri, said, “The child was identified as Bibek Saha. Two women, Pampa Saha and Jamuna Roy and three men, Sajal Sarkar, Suvankar Sil and Shyamal Chandra Barman, died.”

“Eight people are still in critical condition. All the dead and injured were travelling on the bus. The driver has been detained,” he added.

All injured passengers—15 men, 12 women and two children—were rushed to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and the Maynaguri government hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival.

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus, travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, hit a parked truck from behind at Ulladabri, around eight km from Maynaguri, police said.

Jalpaiguri SP Sujata Kumari Beena Pani said prima facie, adverse weather and slippery road conditions may have contributed to the accident.

“The exact cause will be known only after a detailed investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed his condolences on X.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Maynaguri which has claimed several precious lives and left many others injured. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of all those injured. May strength and support reach every family affected by this tragedy,” Banerjee wrote.