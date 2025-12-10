Infant dies after being 'accidentally' crushed by sleeping parents in UP

A 26-day-old infant reportedly died in UP's Gajraula after being accidentally crushed between his sleeping parents, police and family members said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Saturday night. (Representational)

The newborn, Sufian, born on November 10, was the first child of Saddam Abbasi, 25, and his wife, Asma, news agency PTI reported.

Also read| Solver gang ‘kingpin’, aide arrested in UP’s Meerut

The incident took place on Saturday night. The couple had placed their infant between them on the bed before going to sleep. Family members said that during the night both parents turned over without realising it, and the baby got trapped between them.

On Sunday morning, Asma woke up to feed her son and found him unresponsive. Saddam rushed the newborn to the Gajraula Community Health Centre, where doctors confirmed that the infant had died.

Also read| Encounter deaths: UP Police’s crackdown peaks - this year, ab tak 42!

Relatives said the baby had been fragile since birth and had suffered from breathing difficulties, and later jaundice. Doctors at the health centre stated that the cause of death was suffocation.

Child specialist Dr Amit Verma warned that newborns should not share a bed with adults, as the risk of accidental suffocation increases significantly when infants sleep between parents, the PTI report stated.

Police officials said no complaint has been registered in the case.

In a separate news, a four-month-old boy was killed after being dragged away by the animal from inside his home on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in UP.

The incident, marking the ninth child and 11th overall death attributed to wolf attacks in the district in recent months.