Solver gang ‘kingpin’, aide arrested in UP’s Meerut

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district claimed to have arrested two key members of an interstate solver gang near Jagriti Vihar foiling their bid to affect the ongoing Territorial Army recruitment in Cantt area. The arrested accused have been identified as Rinku, a resident of Puranpur in Pilibhit district and the alleged kingpin of the gang, and Kapil Chaudhary from Salempur in Bulandshahr district. Police have registered an FIR and confirmed that both accused have prior criminal cases registered against them. (For Representation)

During the operation, police recovered a country-made pistol, four cartridges, and a car used by the accused. According to officials, both men confessed that they had come to Meerut specifically to tamper with the Territorial Army recruitment process. Police said the duo had been involved in similar exam-related fraud across various departments in the past.

Superintendent of police, Meerut city, Ayush Vikram Singh said the gang operated on a large scale across Uttar Pradesh, taking “contracts” from candidates to ensure they passed government examinations. In lieu of it, the gang charged them between ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakh.

Police had received a tip-off about the presence of gang members in the city. Acting swiftly, a team began surveillance near Jagriti Vihar early Saturday morning. When officers signalled a white car to stop, the accused attempted to flee but were chased and arrested.

During interrogation, the duo admitted to running a widespread racket that manipulated recruitment processes for profit. Police have registered an FIR and confirmed that both accused have prior criminal cases registered against them. The SP (city) said efforts are underway to identify and trace other members of the gang involved in the racket.