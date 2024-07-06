Infant dies days after birth due to ‘error’ by doctor, says official

A newborn baby died on Friday due to a medical “error” made during childbirth at Chigateri district hospital in Davanagere district, a health official said. A report has also been sent to the Davanagere deputy commissioner in the matter (File photo)

The official said that Amrita (26), wife of Arjun (30) from Davangere Kondajji Road, was admitted to the district hospital for delivery on June 27.

Amid concerns about Amrita’s high blood pressure, doctors recommended a caesarean for the delivery. However, during the procedure conducted by Dr Nizamuddin at Chigateri Hospital, the doctor accidentally injured the infant’s rectum while extracting it through a C-section, the official said.

Chigateri hospital surgeon Dr KB Nagendrappa told HT: “It has come to my notice that the infant’s rectum was damaged by Dr Nizamuddin, who conducted the caesarean. Immediately, we shifted the infant to Bapuji Hospital ICU as we have no experts in our hospital. We even provided an ICU from our hospital as the private hospital was unable to provide ICU under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme. On the June 30, the doctors conducted an operation on the rectum, but due to infection, the infant succumbed on Friday after battling for life.”

He said: “We have received a complaint from the parents and served notice to Dr Nizamuddin and are waiting for his reply. We will also form a committee to verify the lapses and mistakes made by the doctor soon after receiving his response. A report has also been sent to the Davanagere deputy commissioner in this regard. It was also discovered that the infant had two holes in the heart. We are examining the doctors’ reports.”

The parents staged protests outside of the hospital demanding justice for their child’s death.